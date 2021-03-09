Shweta Tiwari opens up about domestic violence, asks daughter Palak Tiwari to ‘fight her own battles’

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari sent out a powerful message on International Women's Day for her daughter Palak Tiwari. The actress urged her daughter and other women to speak out against any form of violence.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta Tiwari encouraged women to take action against domestic violence and opened up about her own battle with domestic violence.

“I know a lot of women around me are victims of domestic violence, who are quiet against it because they are scared that if they take a step, what will happen to their kids? Your kids are learning from you every day. If you stay quiet, your kids will learn to remain silent. They will accept domestic violence. If you take a step, your kids will become stronger and understand the difference between right and wrong.”

“They still criticise me for taking a step against domestic violence. But whatever I did, made my daughter sensible, intelligent and strong. I want to tell my daughter, I am always with you at every step, but you need to fight your own battles,” Shweta said, addressing her daughter.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “Dear Daughter: On this Women’s Day, I wish you all the strength, courage and integrity for you to fight your life’s battles. I hope my experiences and right actions become a guidepost as you navigate through life’s obstacles.”

“To all the women out there: Don’t carry on silently when you are undergoing domestic abuse. Speak up, at least for your daughter’s sake, so that she doesn’t learn to remain silent when, God forbid, her life’s ship hits the rocks,” she added.

Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary. The TV actress had accused her husband of domestic violence and the duo got divorced in 2007. Shweta has a son with her second husband Abhinav Kohli. Shweta parted ways with her second husband and had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2019.