Sanjay Dutt

I pray for your good health and well being: PM Modi tweets to Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is battling cancer and is currently in Dubai. 

I pray for your good health and well being: PM Modi tweets to Sanjay Dutt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for him on Thursday and said that he prays for his good health. Sanjay Dutt is battling cancer and is currently in Dubai. 

In his birthday message for PM Modi, the actor wrote, "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness."

To which, the Prime Minister said, "Thanks, Sanjay Dutt. I pray for your good health and wellbeing."

Take a look at their Twitter exchange here:

PM Modi turned 70 today. Wishes are pouring in for him from across the world. Bollywood celebs too took to social media to wish him.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in August  He was expected to fly abroad. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he received his initial treatment in Mumbai. 

Sanjay Dutt was first hospitalised on August 10 due to breathing problems. He stayed in the hospital for two days. A couple of days later, he revealed that he is taking a sabbatical from work for medical treatment. However, he didn't reveal about his ailment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Ahead of his initial treatment, Maanayata issued a statement to update about the actor's health, but refrained from speaking about the cancer diagnosis.

Maanayata said that Sanjay Dutt's initial treatment would continue in Mumbai and the family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the coronavirus pandemic situation eases.

Sanjay DuttNarendra ModiPM ModiSanjay Dutt cancer treatment
