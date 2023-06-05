‘I Realise I Am You’ — Aishwaryaa Shares Heartfelt Note For Dad Rajinikanth As They Work On ‘Lal Salaam’

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, is set to make her directorial comeback alongside her father in the much-awaited film “Lal Salaam.” This marks Aishwaryaa’s return after a gap of nearly five years, having previously directed two films — her debut film "3" in 2012 and "Vai Raja Vai" in 2015. The collaboration between the father-daughter duo has stirred up excitement among fans. Aishwaryaa has expressed her emotions about working with her father, sharing a heartfelt note and a behind-the-scenes picture from the film's set.

She expressed deep admiration for her father, acknowledged his iconic status, and expressed her love for him in the touching message.

"I look at you...I never imagined there would come a day I’ll shoot with you ..I admire you.. I adore you.. Sometimes I look through you.. Most of the time, I look at the world with you.. I realise.. I am you… Every single day appa ..more and more I love you," Aishwaryaa wrote.

The picture captures a moment where Aishwaryaa, alongside her father, is seen discussing a shot with him. Rajinikanth recently completed shooting in various locations and has now arrived in Puducherry to continue filming “Lal Salaam.” His arrival caused a frenzy among fans who eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Aishwaryaa’s post generated a wave of excitement among fans, who took to the comment section to express their anticipation for the film.

One user wrote, “I really felt the way you said", while another one said, "Wishing you the best ma'am. Can't wait to see Thalaivar as Moideen Bhai.”

A user left a heartfelt comment with a heart emoji, capturing the sentiment of the post. "Caption and frame,” wrote the user.

Work Front

On the professional front, at the age of 72, superstar Rajinikanth continues to defy age barriers, effortlessly portraying a protagonist half his age and effortlessly taking down goons. Recently, he completed filming for “Jailer” and has now joined the cast and crew on the sets of “Lal Salaam.” The upcoming film will also feature Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in prominent roles, with music composed by AR Rahman. The film is expected to release later this year.

Rajinikanth was last seen in “Annaatthe,” alongside Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh.