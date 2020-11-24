हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actress Juhi Chawla

I started looking at children differently once I turned a mother: Juhi Chawla

Talking about motherhood, in a candid interview to entertainment website Pinkvilla, the actress opened up motherhood and life as a parent.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/iamjuhichawla

New Delhi: Actress Juhi Chawla is known for her girl-next-door roles on-screen. Be it ‘Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi’ or her latest ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, she has a managed to impress one and sundry with her performances.

Talking about motherhood, in a candid interview to entertainment website Pinkvilla, the actress opened up motherhood and life as a parent.

“Everything we do, we sometimes don't realise that we are actually doing it for the first time. When I first became an actress, I did not know what it felt like to be on a set, what it felt like to be standing in front of actors like Rishi Kapoor ji and Amitabh Bachchan ji and try to say a dialogue. Every day was new, sometimes you do a happy scene, sometimes sad, dance, it is always new. Then when you get married, you don't know how it is going to be like, no matter what everyone says. Then when you have children, it is a new experience. In fact, frankly, before I had kids, despite doing films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, I had no fondness for children. I would find them as a nuisance. But I started looking at children differently once I turned into a mother.  It changed me", she said.

Chawla has two kids with husband Jay Mehta -- Jhanvi and Arjun.  

On asked if her children complain about her being a busy working parent, Chawla asserted that there is “nothing like a perfect parent”. “I know my parents were also working and I hope my children also see it that way. I don't see any problem with that,” she added.

Her movie ‘Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate’ starring Anil Kapoor completed 23 years on Monday. The actress took to Instagram sharing a scene from the movie featuring the duo and late Amrish Puri.  

 

On the work front, Chawla is set to appear in Hitesh Bhatia’s ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. The shooting was left incomplete after the lockdown was imposed in late March and her co-star and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died a few days before its completion.  

