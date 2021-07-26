हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

I started to sleep on the floor: When Tiger Shroff opened up on his family's financial struggles, called it the 'worst feeling'!

In a previous interview with GQ, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff had spoken about his family's financial crisis when he was a child. He had recalled how they had to sell their four-bedroom home for a smaller apartment.

I started to sleep on the floor: When Tiger Shroff opened up on his family&#039;s financial struggles, called it the &#039;worst feeling&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the most prominent young faces in the industry and continues to amaze his fans with his killer physique and dance skills. On the other hand, his sister Krishna Shroff has gained immense fame on social media owing to her fitness videos. While currently, the Shroff family is living lavishly, there was a time when they had faced a huge financial crunch and had to sell their home.

This experience pushed Tiger to work hard and recover the financial losses they faced.

In a previous interview with GQ, the actor had spoken about his family's financial crisis. He said, "I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps… Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help."

Earlier Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had spoken about his bankruptcy in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. "I knew that we tried something and we lost something. If I had to pay for it, I’d pay. I had worked as much as I could and we repaid everybody so that my family’s name gets clear. Business mein up down hota hi hai, yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum hamesha upar hi rahenge. Kabhi upar niche hota hai, but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics," he revealed.

The Shroff family faced bankruptcy when Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff's film Boom tanked at the Box Office and failed to recover losses. The family had to sell their four-bedroom Bandra house and move into a small, 2 bedroom apartment. 

However, the Bollywood superstar expressed that he's immensely proud of his children for getting their house back in 2017.

"I’m just proud of both my children. They are strong enough to get the house back; my wife didn’t want it back. She said, ‘Let it be, what’s gone is gone’. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family. I think that runs in the genes. I am lucky to have both these children who have given me happiness always without asking for anything," said the actor while talking about his kids Tiger and Krishna Shroff. 

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Rambo in the pipeline.

