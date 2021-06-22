Jackie Shroff opens up on his bankruptcy and how Tiger Shroff got back their old house for parents!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is known for his bindaas attitude. He has featured in several blockbuster hits and was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. In his latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, the seasoned actor opened up on his early days, bankruptcy and how son Tiger Shroff got back their old house which was sold off due to financial crunch.

Jackie Shroff told Bollywood Bubble, "I never desired for anything in my life. I was happy with what I had. My mother gave me a lot of warmth all the time. She never let me feel that I didn’t have anything in my hand. There was always some kind of money she always gave me when I went out, gave me all the love and freedom that I wanted. So, the struggle part was nothing I feel. My parents, my family struggled. I started working two years after leaving the school but I was lucky that I was discovered on the Road to be a model. So, basically, my mother’s blessings have been always with me I feel and that’s what got me into modelling. It was the struggle of my parents that I saw. My struggle was nothing because things kept falling in my hands without asking for it from God. God knew what I wanted. I worked my socks off. I worked day and night for 12 or maybe 14 hours in a day nonstop."

Opening up about his bankruptcy, Jackie said, "I knew that we tried something and we lost something. If I had to pay for it, I’d pay. I had worked as much as I could and we repaid everybody so that my family’s name gets clear. Business mein up down hota hi hai, yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum hamesha upar hi rahenge. Kabhi upar niche hota hai, but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics."

"I’m just proud of both my children. They are strong enough to get the house back; my wife didn’t want it back. She said, ‘Let it be, what’s gone is gone’. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family. I think that runs in the genes. I am lucky to have both these children who have given me happiness always without asking for anything," said the actor while talking about his kids Tiger and Krishna Shroff.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Rambo in the pipeline.