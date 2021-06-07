I vomited a whole lot of blood: Pahlaj Nihalani on his 28-days hospitalisation after food poisoning, set to sue eatery

New Delhi: Pahlaj Nihalani, former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), recently opened up on his horror story of getting hospitalised due to acute food poisoning to an entertainment portal.

The film producer revealed that he had been hospitalised for 28 days and after vomiting blood following a meal ordered from a restaurant.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "Around a month ago I was at home alone. Even my wife was away. When suddenly one evening some members of the unit for a film that we made during the pandemic, dropped in. It was late. And I had to order for them from outside. My food was cooked at home. I never eat outside. But there wasn’t enough for everyone. So we ordered food. Chicken is the only non-vegetarian item I eat, so they urged me to join them. Out of politeness I agreed. The minute I bit into the chicken I knew something was wrong. But the others assured me it was okay. So we ate. They left. After a while I felt uneasy and vomited. I felt okay after that. So I just tried to sleep. At around 3 am I vomited a whole lot of blood. That’s when I panicked and called my son. Luckily he stays in the same building."

He further revealed that he stayed in the hospital for 28 days, however, couldn't be around his family as no one was allowed to visit him due to the pandemic.

Pahlaj called the experience like being rescued from the 'jaws of death'. He said, "Within hours all my tests were done. I was lucky. Anyone with a less caring family and less attentive medical team would have died. I’ve been pulled out of the jaws of death."

Considering how serious his condition was, Nihalani has decided to sue the eatery for their negligence. "It could have been the last meal of my life. Everyone who ate that night was ill. But I was hit the hardest. I urge everyone to have only home-cooked meals in these hard times," he added.

Pahlaj Nihalani was the President of the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for 29 years and resigned from the post in 2009. He stepped up for the post of the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on 19 January 2015 but was replaced by Prasoon Joshi in 2017.