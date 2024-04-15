Advertisement
RANVEER SINGH

'I Want To Address Every Youth Of India To Take Pride In The Rich Cultural Heritage Of Our Great Nation,' Says Ranveer Singh

The star reached the city and seeked holy blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the evening, the star took over the ramp as well for leading designer Manish Malhotra showcased the rich Indian culture, heritage, spirituality & crafts of Kashi against the backdrop of Namo Ghat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Powerhouse star Ranveer Singh reached Kashi which sparked a fan hysteria and the visuals only prove how widely loved he is. The star reached the city and sought holy blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

In the evening, the star took over the ramp as well for leading designer Manish Malhotra showcased the rich Indian culture, heritage, spirituality & crafts of Kashi against the backdrop of Namo Ghat. The whole environment was electrified with Ranveer’s presence as he owned the stage, once again! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing his thoughts as he immersed himself in the spiritual spirit of Varanasi, Ranveer's shares, “I want to address every youth of India to take pride in the rich cultural heritage of our great nation. As I said, we celebrate our past and our roots, we thrive into the present and March on towards the future with purpose and intent. This is a very significant month and I want to appeal to all the youth of this generation, not to lose sight of your responsibility. You are the present and the future of our country, so take these responsibilities that lie with you and certainly go out and about."

This message coming from a power packed actor surely will massively impact the youth and drive them to fulfill their social responsibilities. The star was awe-struck with the aura that Varanasi has and he definitely brought his energy to the fans that thronged every street to get a glimpse of their superstar! 

