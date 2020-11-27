I want to thank those who made fun of me, played villains; only because of them I get to be a hero: Kangana Ranaut on HC breather in BMC case

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Friday rapped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) for demolishing a part of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow. The court maintained that the action smacks of a malafide intent and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, further quashing the demolition order.

Reacting to the big breather by the court, Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her upcoming venture 'Thalaivi' recorded a fresh video and thanked the judiciary. She expressed her belief on the Indian judicial system, her fans and also her detractors.

Watch video:

With love and hope pic.twitter.com/UkGweDY08p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

She said, "I want to thank those who made fun of me, played villains; only because of them I get to be a hero."

Kangana tweeted: When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.

When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy.

Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams.

Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. https://t.co/pYkO6OOcBr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

According to PTI, a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly "any manner of doubt" that it was unauthorised.

The bench was hearing Ranaut's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra on September 9. The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the bench said.

Ranaut had sought Rs two crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC's action illegal.

On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing a valuer who would hear the petitioner and the BMC on monetary damages caused to her due to the demolition. "The valuer shall by March 2021 pass appropriate orders on compensation," the court said.

(With PTI inputs)