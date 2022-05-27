The hanging body of another model-actress was recovered in Kolkata. Manjusha Neogi's body was recovered from patuli's house on Friday morning. According to the family, Manjusha had been suffering from depression since the death of Bidisha Dey Majumdar. The police have already started an investigation into the incident. Manjusha's family claimed that the model-turned-actress had come to her father's house in Patuli three-four years ago. Meanwhile, the news of Bidisha's death was received on Wednesday. Since then, she has been suffering from depression. They had been friends for three years. The family claims that the two have done a lot of work together. Manjusha's mother claimed that, Manjusha had said after getting the news of Bidisha's death, "I will do the same as Bidisha".

According to the family, Manjusha went to the shoot on Thursday amid her mental state. After returning home, she ate her favourite jaggery shrimp. Manjusha's mother claimed that her daughter then talked about suicide. Manjusha's mother claimed that she scolded the model for the same. She said the girl had no quarrel with her husband.

At the same time, Manjusha's mother praised her son-in-law. She said, "They got married just six months ago. My son-in-law came to pick her up two days ago. There was disappointment at work. It wasn't working properly. My son-in-law used to say, 'There's nothing to worry about now. If you don't get the job, you won't get it. Whenever I told her about my son-in-law, she would tell me, 'You stay with your son-in-law.' I will go...".