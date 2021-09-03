Shehnaaz Gill looks inconsolable at Sidharth Shukla's funeral, breaks down several times - In Pics

New Delhi: It is certainly not a pleasant sight, which Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's fans would ever want to see her in. The young, budding star was inconsolable at Sidharth Shukla's last rites journey. Her first appearance post his untimely death has shaken fans, media and friends.

Shehnaaz Gill was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable.

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. His untimely demise has left his family and fans grieving. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was 40.

In the recent development, the late actor's post-mortem report has been handed over to the Mumbai police this morning. However, as per our sources, it has been learnt that doctors who conducted the post-mortem have reserved their opinion report.

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

No external injury marks were sustained on the body, as per the report. However, Sidharth Shukla's viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis to get a clear picture of the cause behind his death, reportedly. According to sources, his histopathology study will be conducted and the cause of death will be clear only then.

Several celebrities from the film and TV world reached his residence and later at Oshiwara crematorium to pay their last respects.

May his soul rest in peace!