I will show people how I eat and balance my diet, says Manushi Chhillar on her new social media nutrition campaign

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is kick-starting a new cool social media campaign raising awareness about eating right. This will be a part of National Nutrition Week which begins from September 1, 2020.

“I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognizant about what we intake. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right", Manushi said.

Crediting her doctor parents, Manushi said, "My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits and the food we eat defines our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly. Malnutrition can really damage us from inside and I will use my social media to drive home as much awareness as possible through National Nutrition Week."

The 23-year-old young stunner reveals that she is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast.



"There are a few things that I’m deeply passionate about and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. I will show people how I eat and balance my diet so that I keep cravings at bay and also ensure I give proper breaks to my body between meals. It’s a fun social media awareness campaign and I hope to connect with as many like-minded people as possible and jam with them", she added.

On the work front, Manushi will be seen making her big-screen debut in Yash Raj Films's 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.