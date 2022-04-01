IAS officer Abhishek Singh makes a glamorous appearance at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 - PICS, VIDEO

New Delhi: IAS officer Abhishek Singh is also successfully pursuing his creative interests. His recent appearance at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 has gone viral and scored millions of views on social media.

Abhishek Singh made a stellar appearance at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week to meet his friend and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Abhishek was also seen socializing with other actors such as Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and more.

Abhishek rose to fame with his superlative performance in music videos with top-notch singers such as Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal and B Praak have raked in millions of views!

Abhishek Singh also made a mark with social entrepreneurship and set an example by doing humanitarian work when Covid-19 hit in 2020. He formed United By Blood, a relief initiative for the community, that helped provide oxygen and blood to patients and also assisted people with a unique ‘Drive Through Vaccination’ initiative.

With the belief that “the only limit to one’s achievement is one’s own mind”, Abhishek Singh has been actively involved in acting as well as social initiatives.