New Delhi: Ibrahim Ali Jhan and Palak Tiwari have been in a relationship since more than two years now reportedly. The rumoured lovebirds often get papped together at several outings but refrain from posing together as they prefer to keep their relationship private. But it seems like now both Ibrahim and Palak are open to sharing mutual admiration for each other on the social media platform. Palak took to her Instagram and dropped her latest photoshoot where she looked nothing but ravishing. Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped the comment on the photos mentioned, 'Looking good', where the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress replied with an emoji. This couple's interaction went viral on social media and the netizens are reacting and calling it 'rishta pakka hai.'

Checkout the latest photoshoot of Palak Tiwari that is going viral on the internet

Palak Tiwari reacts to her relationship rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

When Palak and Ibrahim were spotted together for the first time, the actress covered her face from the paparazzi and wasn't ready for the exposure. Later talking about the rumours on her relationship with Ibrahim, she called him a good friend," He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of".

Palak even raved about how good actor Ibrahim is and she cannot wait for the world to watch him. The star kid will be making his debut with Sarzameen. The film features Kajol in the significant role.

Palak Tiwari went on a vacation with Ibrahaim Ali Khan and his family?

The video of the rumoured couple along with the Bollywood actress Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan went viral as the stepped out at the airport around same time, and it only hinted that the family has given their green signal to their relationship.