Ibrahim Ali Khan's pictures from Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter's wedding flood internet

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted at the wedding of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter Seherinder Kaur. In the pictures of Ibrahim surfaced online, he can be seen having a great time with pals.

Ibrahim, who is also actor Sara Ali Khan's younger brother, can be seen donning a black sherwani for one occasion and a bright red kurta for another. The star kid also posed for quirky pictures with his friends at the wedding celebration.

Speculation is rife that following the family suit, Ibrahim Ali Khan too will be making his Bollywood debut after completing his education.

Sara Ali Khan frequently posts pictures and videos with brother Ibrahim which fans adore.

Seherinder Kaur, granddaughter of Captain Amarinder Singh and the daughter of Raninder Singh tied the knot with Aditya Narang, at Siswan farmhouse, Chandigarh on Sunday (February 28).

