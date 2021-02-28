Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable pic with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable picture with her baby cousin sister, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photo, Inaaya can be seen sitting on big sister Sara Ali Khan’s lap.

Sara captioned the photo as, “Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree.”

Innaya is the daughter of Sara’s paternal aunt Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Khemmu.

The photo is from Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan's home. Sara visited her father and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan after the couple welcomed their second child together. Sara was papped taking gifts for her newborn half brother and Kareena Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Saif also has son Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex wife Amrita. Saif is also father to 4-years-old Taimur, and shares him with Kareena. The couple has not revealed the name of their newborn baby boy, who was born on February 21.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Atrangi Re’ which is directed by Anand L Rai.