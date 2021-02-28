हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable pic with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan captioned the photo of herself along with Innaya on Instagram as, “Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree.” Innaya is the daughter of Sara’s paternal aunt Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Khemmu.

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable pic with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable picture with her baby cousin sister, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photo, Inaaya can be seen sitting on big sister Sara Ali Khan’s lap.

Sara captioned the photo as, “Sister to sister we will always be, a couple of nuts off the family tree.”

Innaya is the daughter of Sara’s paternal aunt Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Khemmu.

The photo is from Sara’s father, actor Saif Ali Khan's home. Sara visited her father and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan after the couple welcomed their second child together. Sara was papped taking gifts for her newborn half brother and Kareena Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Saif also has son Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex wife Amrita. Saif is also father to 4-years-old Taimur, and shares him with Kareena. The couple has not revealed the name of their newborn baby boy, who was born on February 21.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Atrangi Re’ which is directed by Anand L Rai.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanActress Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picssara ali khan photos
Next
Story

Sonam Kapoor says she is ‘the luckiest daughter-in-law’ in this sweetest post!

Must Watch

PT25M5S

Taal Thok Ke: Is the revenge for removing 370 being taken from Hindus?