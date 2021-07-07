हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Iconic actor Dilip Kumar's burial at 5 pm today, celebs reach his residence for last respects

The most-loved iconic star of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar died at PD Hinduja hospital around 7.30 am on July 7, 2021, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. 

Iconic actor Dilip Kumar's burial at 5 pm today, celebs reach his residence for last respects

New Delhi: The most-loved iconic star of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar died at PD Hinduja hospital around 7.30 am on July 7, 2021, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu. 

The nation is grief-stricken with the demise of a legendary personality. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others - all mourned Dilip Kumar's demise. 

Dilip Kumar's close family friend Faisal Farooqui, tweeted on behalf of the family, briefing everyone about the last rites ceremony. Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.

The mortal remains reached the actor's residence with family members and friends in attendance at 10 am, Wednesday. Several celebs including Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others were spotted at his residence, to pay last respecs to the legend.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. Amid the lockdown induced due to the deadly novel coronavirus, the couple remained in isolation to stay safe. 

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly. 

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian award the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

 

Dilip Kumar's funeral to take place this evening in Santacruz

