ICYMI: Aishwarya Rai gives hilarious reply when paps ask her to pose with daughter Aaradhya, says, ‘Arre waah, direction!’- Watch

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one such actress who never fails to amaze the audience. Be it her amazing looks, beauty and fashion or her phenomenal acting skills, the fans always keep looking for more of her. Recently, the actress went to the birthday party of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s son Riaan along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The birthday party of the cute munchkin was attended by several star kids like Kareena Kapoor’s children Taimur and Jehangir as well as Shahid and Mira’s children Misha and Zain.

As everyone knows, Aishwarya is a very protective mother who always tries to keep her daughter Aaradhya away from the glare of media. While coming out of the birthday party, Genelia escorted them out as the paparazzi surrounded the duo.

When the paps asked Aishwarya to pose with Aaradhya, she tried to ignore and move out of the way. As Aishwarya moved towards the car, someone tried to click her on the camera to which she said, ‘Arre waah, direction!’ The reply seemed really hilarious as Aishwarya is not someone who comes out with such funny remarks.

See the video here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ in which she played the role of Queen Nandini and won hearts with her performance. The historical drama is based on Kalki’s epic of the same name and it features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and Trisha in lead roles alongside Aishwarya. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Other than that, she will be next seen in an upcoming action film `Jailer` alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.