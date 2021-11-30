ICYMI: Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani's smouldering dance on top of a table in Goa goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: If you are a fan of actress Disha Patani's dancing skills, then she has got some in-house competition. Confused? Well, don't be as we are talking about her elder sister Khushboo, who is a fab dancer as well. Yes!, Khushboo's latest party video went viral on the internet, leaving netizens drooling over her.

On her birthday, the celebrations took place in Goa and guess what? Khushboo Patani showed off her smouldering dance moves like no one's watching. She grooved to the beats on top of a table at a party place. Watch it here:

Wearing a Salmon colour thigh-high slit dress, Khushboo rocked the party.

Khushboo Patani is also majorly into fitness and often shares her exercise routine videos on Instagram.

Disha's father Jagadish Singh Patani is a police officer and her mother is a health inspector. The Patani sisters also have a younger brother Suryansh Patani.

For those who don't know, Khushboo Patani trained in the Indian Army Camp and proud sister Disha had once shared her pictures from early days. Not many people are aware that Khushboo Patani who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces, is now a digital creator as per her Instagram bio.

Quite a talent, right?