topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
GAURI KHAN

ICYMI: Gauri Khan dazzles in a shimmering lehenga-choli, dances with Manish Malhotra at a Monaco wedding - Watch

Gauri Khan appeared on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' this year along with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.   

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ICYMI: Gauri Khan dazzles in a shimmering lehenga-choli, dances with Manish Malhotra at a Monaco wedding - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's dance video from a wedding in Monaco has surfaced online and fans are loving it. The event was attended by Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda. The video has gone viral on the internet and has been shared by several fan pages.

Ace interior designer Gauri Khan grooved with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also fashioned her her outfit. It was entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick's wedding festivities which was a star-studded affair. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture of Gauri Khan's outfit looking stunning in a silver shimmering gown. 

Gauri runs her suave interior house named the Gauri Khan Designs (GKD) in Mumbai and has been associated with revamping several Bollywood A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. She also re-did Katrina Kaif's terrace area, adding her artistic touch to it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Earlier, Gauri Khan appeared on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' along with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.   

Live Tv

Gauri Khangauri khan danceManish MalhotraSRK wifeGauri Khan news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal