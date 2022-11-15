ICYMI: Gauri Khan dazzles in a shimmering lehenga-choli, dances with Manish Malhotra at a Monaco wedding - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's dance video from a wedding in Monaco has surfaced online and fans are loving it. The event was attended by Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda. The video has gone viral on the internet and has been shared by several fan pages.

Ace interior designer Gauri Khan grooved with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also fashioned her her outfit. It was entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick's wedding festivities which was a star-studded affair. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture of Gauri Khan's outfit looking stunning in a silver shimmering gown.

Gauri runs her suave interior house named the Gauri Khan Designs (GKD) in Mumbai and has been associated with revamping several Bollywood A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. She also re-did Katrina Kaif's terrace area, adding her artistic touch to it.

Earlier, Gauri Khan appeared on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' along with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.