Karan Johar

ICYMI: This Doordarshan show marked Karan Johar’s acting debut years before 'DDLJ'

On Karan’s 48th birthday on Monday, videos and pictures of him from the show trended big time. Not many people know that ‘Indradhanush’ gave the filmmaker his first break.

ICYMI: This Doordarshan show marked Karan Johar’s acting debut years before &#039;DDLJ&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@karanjohar

New Delhi: In case you didn’t know, ace filmmaker Karan Johar made his acting debut in 1989, years before he was seen in the blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’. He was all of 15 when he joined the cast of Doordarshan’s show ‘Indradhanush’ as a child artiste.  It was a science fiction featuring late actor Girish Karnad, Urmila Matondkar, Akshaye Anand, Vishal Singh among others.

On Karan’s 48th birthday on Monday, videos and pictures of him from the show trended big time. Not many people know that ‘Indradhanush’ gave the filmmaker his first break. It is always Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, which is believed to be Karan’s debut project.

In 2018, Karan had himself spoken about his first appearance on camera some three decades ago in ‘Indradhanush’. “My first appearance in front of a camera! It was for a television series called INDRADHANUSH! With Akshaye Anand! I can’t believe this was 30 years ago,” he captioned his post.

Here’s another refresher:

Karan Johar has several hit films to his credit as a director and producer both. He is the owner of Dharma Productions. ‘Takht’ is the next film he will direct. He has also acted in a few films recently – ‘Bombay Velvet’ and ‘Welcome To New York’.

Karan JoharIndradhanushKaran Johar birthdayKaran Johar TV show
