I'd love to judge a reality TV show: Divya Dutta

New Delhi: Actress Divya Dutta, who has been balancing a mix of work in feature films, short films and the web entertainment space, says she would love to judge a reality show on the small screen if given a chance.

"I don't think I will be doing too much of TV," Divya told IANS and quickly added; "One should never say no".

"But having said that, I am doing a lot of stuff on other platforms. I am doing web shows now and short films... What I really want to do actually is probably judge a reality show. I think it will be fun... watch talented people perform, pass a few nice comments, enjoy myself and come back."

What kind of a show would she like to judge?

"Something fun... It could be dance, music or comedy. I think I'd love to judge a show, it's something I have not done," added the versatile actress.

During a recent visit to a music jam session, Divya said she was amazed to see how talented people are.

"These people are so impromptu... They are not really professional but they are so interested in music. My brother told me he hadn't seen me as excited about my own professional career as I was there... There's something about the young talent that when you see it, it excites you. There's rawness, excitement and 'josh (passion)' to prove yourself," Divya said.

As a judge, she says she would rather be "nice and polite" rather than the "nasty" kind shown in her film "Fanney Khan", which had its world TV premiere earlier this month.

What she knows and understands is that judges on reality TV shows must be "very careful" in treating children.