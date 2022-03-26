'If I get the chance to laugh...': Shehnaaz Gill on getting trolled for 'happy' photos after Sidharth Shukla's death

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill opened up on getting trolled for 'laughing' and enjoying herself at an engagement party that she had attended a few months after Sidharth Shukla's unfortunate demise last year.

Speaking about the same on Shilpa Shetty's chat show 'Shape Of You', she said that happiness is important in life and that she doesn't usually bother herself with trolls.

She said, "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what."

She further said that Sidharth never asked her to not laugh and always wanted to see her happy.

"Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue my work because I want to move far ahead in my life)," she concluded.

Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She has now started making public appearances. Earlier, she was seen on the Grand Finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', where she shared the stage with superstar Salman Khan.

On the show, she and Salman were seen getting emotional as they remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla.