ALTBalaji

If it hadn't been for ALTBalaji, I would have grown old, deficient and out of practice: Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor has spearheaded some of the best movies and TV series and has much more planned to come up in the next few months.

If it hadn&#039;t been for ALTBalaji, I would have grown old, deficient and out of practice: Ekta Kapoor

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor has often been credited with revolutionizing the telly landscape with her creative content ruling the roost. Be it movies, web series or tv serials -  Ekta has always been at the forefront of some of the best projects. She has now opened up on how ALTBalaji - the digital arm of Balaji Telefilms'has brought a change in her life.

"If it hadn't been for ALT, I would have grown old, deficient and out of practice. There was a time when I didn't worry about content. But I do now, and I adore it. It motivates, frustrates, and excites you; it is a necessary part of doing your job and living every bit of it," Ekta Kapoor said.

Ekta Kapoor and ALTBalaji have been on a roll and ever since the streaming platform came out, the producer has become the undisputed champion of content. She has spearheaded some of the best movies and TV series and has much more planned to come up in the next few months.

With Freddy, Ek Villain Returns and Goodbye Ekta has three movies and multiple shows waiting to be released.

 

