If loving someone is a crime then Rhea Chakraborty is ready to face the consequences, says actress' lawyer

Shortly after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued a summon to Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the drug probe related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea's lawyer on Sunday (September 6) said that the actress is ready for an arrest in this case.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that the action against Rhea is a witch-hunt. Maneshinde added that if loving someone is a crime then Rhea is ready to face the consequences of loving Sushant Singh Rajput. According to Maneshinde, Rhea is innocent and this is the main reason why she hasn't approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB.

Sources told Zee Media that two senior officers of the NCB, Samir Wankhede and KPS Malhotra, will lead the team questioning Rhea on Sunday. It is also expected that during the grilling, the NCB will also show Rhea the CDR details of her WhatsApp chats. Sources say that the NCB may arrest Rhea of she fails to give convicning answers to the questions posed by the NCB.

Earlier on Sunday morning, a team of NCB officials and Mumbai Police officers reached Rhea's residence to issue the summon. The NCB team was led by Joint Director of NCB Samir Wankhede.

On Saturday, the NCB had arrested Sushant's cook Dipesh Sawant in connection with this case.

Notably, the NCB has arrested 8 people in connection with this case so far, including Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and late actor Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda.

It may be recalled that Showik and Samuel were arrested on Friday night under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A) after the raids at their respective residences in Mumbai.

The NCB had registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant`s co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it about the drugs' angle.