हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

If NCB enters 'Bullywood', many A-listers would be behind bars: Kangana Ranaut after Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy report

Kangana's statements are in connection with a sensational expose that Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy behind Sushant's case.

If NCB enters &#039;Bullywood&#039;, many A-listers would be behind bars: Kangana Ranaut after Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy report

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal about her opinions on social media, has claimed that if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) begins its probe in Bollywood, many top stars of the industry will be under its scanner. It may be noted that a sensational expose has revealed that late star Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy behind his case and Kangana's statement are in connection with the development.

Her team tweeted to say, "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under Swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

Following the Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy report, NCB Director Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with his team

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in a deleted WhatsApp chat. It is likely that that the CBI team can join hands with ED in order to analyse the data of Rhea's phone.

The deleted WhatsApp chats were reportedly retrieved and it unfold the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - an alleged drug dealer. 

In order to call Rhea for questioning, the NCB will have to register a crime number first. After verifying and analysing the document, the next step will be decided. Another round of meeting will decide the future course of action by the bureau.

Tags:
Kangana RanautRhea ChakrabortySushant Singh RajputRhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy
Next
Story

'Rasode mein kaun tha?' asks Kartik Aaryan after Kokilaben rap goes viral. He's hilarious
  • 32,34,474Confirmed
  • 59,449Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Did drugs add to tea and coffee of Sushant by Rhea ?