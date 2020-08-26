हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy: Narcotics Control Bureau director calls for meeting

According to sources, Rhea used to mix a drug named CBD oil in Sushant's tea, coffee and even drinking water.

Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy: Narcotics Control Bureau director calls for meeting
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: After the sensational expose revealing Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats hinted at a possible drug conspiracy, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) director Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Operations Team.

It has been learnt that there will be another round of meeting at 6 pm today. The deleted WhatsApp chats were reportedly retrieved and unfold the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - the man who is allegedly a drug dealer. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in WhatsApp chat. It is likely that that the CBI team can join hands with ED in order to analyze the data of Rhea's phone.

In order to probe Rhea for questioning, NCB will have to register a crime number first. After verifying and analysing the document, the next step will be decided. The proposed meeting in the evening will decide the future course of action by bureau.

As per the letter by ED, Rhea used to purchase as well as consume the drugs. 

According to sources, Rhea used to mix a drug named CBD oil in Sushant's tea, coffee and even drinking water.

After this sensational exposé, it has been learnt that the CBI will question Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, house manager Samuel Miranda, staff Deepesh Sawant. 

All of these close to Sushant and Rhea while they stayed together, therefore, the CBI will quiz them over this new-found drug controversy. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14. 

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortyDrugsSushant Singh Rajput death casesushant singh rajput suicidesushant singh rajput deathWhatsApp chatsNarcotics Control Bureau
Next
Story

Ankita Lokhande is all hearts for pic of Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew from his first day of school
  • 32,34,474Confirmed
  • 59,449Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M43S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Is Sushant's friend a traitor?