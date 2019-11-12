If photographers don't click your pictures, it worries you more: Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, has said that she doesn't mind getting papped. Sara, who never fails to greet the photographers outside her gym, has said in an interview that not getting clicked is more worrisome than getting clicked all the time.

Talking about the media frenzy around her, Sara told Miss Malani, "Imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are seven photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies."

"If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don’t click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know, " She added.

In the same interview, Sara also revealed how she deals with constant media attention. “I’ve been an actor for less than a year. So for me, I don’t know anything better. This is the world that I came into and this is the world that I started in so I don’t have anything to compare it to. And I think that even though it can get overwhelming at times but If it were to stop, given the climate that we are in right now and given that social media and media attention is a big thing.”

On the work front, she will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

she will also sbe seen with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.