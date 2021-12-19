'If you want to be an actor...': Sara Ali Khan on how mom Amrita Singh motivated her to lose weight

New Delhi: It's no secret that actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh share a close bond and Amrita's words have a great influence on Sara, especially since Amrita was a starlet herself.

So, it was no surprise when the 'Coolie No. 1' actress revealed that it was her mother's words that encouraged her to adopt a healthier lifestyle and lose weight. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she said that her mother, without body-shaming her, explained to her that she needs to get healthy to become an actress and even for her own sake.

She told Kannan, "Jab main bahut healthy thi, unhone mujhe kaha ke ‘behen Tun Tun ka zamana gaya. Toh agar aapko actor banna hai toh you know…’ (When I was healthy, she told me 'listen, the era of Tun Tun has gone. If you want to be an actor, you know…’). With no body shame involved, she did tell me that I have to be healthier in the other way, the real way. I have to slim down for my own sake also. It was not just the vanity thing, it was also the health thing. That was the time she showed me the mirror."

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

She was last seen in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of a 1995 film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.