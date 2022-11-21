topStoriesenglish
IFFI 2022: Megastar Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year

The prestigious award was announced during the inauguration of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

  • Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Sunday that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award will be conferred upon megastar Chiranjeevi.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Sunday that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award will be conferred upon megastar Chiranjeevi.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films, primarily in the Telugu film industry.

"Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur! My deep gratitude to Govt of India @MIB_India @IFFIGoa @Anurag_Office and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!" the actor said in a tweet.

Earlier, Thakur had tweeted: "Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets!"

