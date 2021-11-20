हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hema Malini

IFFI honours Hema Malini with Indian Film Personality of the Year Award

Actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Saturday.

IFFI honours Hema Malini with Indian Film Personality of the Year Award
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Saturday.

The award, which is conferred upon an outstanding Indian film personality for his or her extraordinary contribution to the world of cinema, was presented to the actress jointly by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Loganathan Murugan, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Hema Malini, who made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and later made her entry into Hindi cinema as the lead actress of 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' in 1968, has acted in a number of films, many of which, including 'Sholay', went on to become superhits.

 

When TV host and comedian Manish Paul, who was co-hosting the event with Karan Johar, asked Hema Malini for her favourite character from among the scores she had played in her long career, the actress replied, "All of them. Everyone does a role thinking that this will be her best."

When Paul persisted, she first said 'Lal Pathar', and then went on to reel out a series of names. 'Lal Pathar', incidentally, was one of the rare films where Hema Malini played a negative role, that of a jealous mistress of a zamindar.

Tags:
Hema MaliniIFFIhonoursIndian Film Personality of the YearAnurag ThakurGoa Chief MinisterPramod Sawant
