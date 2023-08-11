IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji Mesmerizes in Black Sabyasachi Sari, Chanel Pearls In Melbourne

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji, a true icon of grace and elegance, turned heads and captured hearts as she stepped onto the red carpet in a mesmerizing Black Sabyasachi sari paired with dazzling Chanel pearls.

The epitome of timeless beauty, Rani effortlessly carried the stunning ensemble. The Sabyasachi sari, known for its impeccable craftsmanship and exquisite design, accentuated the actor's innate charm, making her look like a queen!

The black sari, featuring intricate details, perfectly complemented Rani's individual style. The classic silhouette accentuated her natural elegance, setting a new standard for red carpet glamour. She added a touch of sophistication and luxury by pairing it with a Chanel multi-strand pearl necklace, exuding a timeless appeal and accentuating her radiant persona.



The look was a seamless fusion of Indian tradition with international haute couture.

A day back, Rani turned heads as she captivated everyone in a chic ME+EM beige pant suit accentuated with black stripes. She paired the outfit with a Payal Khandelwal black shirt. Completing the ensemble with a touch of luxury, Rani wore sleek black Gucci shoes. The actor's sophisticated style choice effortlessly fused classic elements with contemporary flair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Her performance in the film received rave reviews from fans and critics.