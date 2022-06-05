हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IIFA 2022

IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon win big, 'Shershaah' awarded Best Picture

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan won the Best Debut (Male) award for 'Tadap' while Best Debut Female went to Sharvari Wagh for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon win big, &#039;Shershaah&#039; awarded Best Picture
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: It was an evening full of glitz, glamour and sparkles at the 22nd edition of IIFA awards, where actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon took home the top honours, Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Vicky was honoured with the Best Actor award for his impeccable performance in the film `Sardar Udham` while Kriti bagged the Best Actress trophy for her portrayal of a single mother in the film 'Mimi'.

In the Best Picture Category, it was Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Shershaah', which was also feted with the Best Direction, Music Direction, Playback Singer (female) and (male) honours. Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi were named as the best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) and Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) for their roles in `Mimi` and `Ludo`, respectively.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan won the Best Debut (Male) award for 'Tadap' while Best Debut Female went to Sharvari Wagh for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. The sports drama '83', based on Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, starring Ranveer Singh, took home the trophy for Best Story (Adapted) and lyrics for 'Lehra Do'.

The evening, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was full of laughs and stunning performances by Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Sara Ali Khan, among many others.

IIFA 2022, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, IIFA awards, Salman Khan
