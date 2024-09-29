Advertisement
IIFA UTSAVAM 2024

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Share Joyful Moments After Big Win

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji celebrated their IIFA Awards 2024 wins together, with Rani taking Best Actress and Shah Rukh Best Actor.

Sep 29, 2024
IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Share Joyful Moments After Big Win (Image: @iifa/Instagram)

Abu Dhabi: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted enjoying the post-win celebrations at the IIFA Awards 2024, sharing light-hearted conversations as they soaked in the excitement of the evening.

The two Bollywood stars were all smiles as they celebrated their wins, spotted sitting together at the star-studded event.

Rani Mukerji took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her emotionally charged performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his dynamic performance in Jawan, one of the biggest hits of the year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

There was also a nostalgic moment for fans when Shah Rukh, Rani, and Karan Johar shared the stage together, with Rani stepping on stage, reminding fans of their iconic collaborations in the past.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

