SHAH RUKH KHAN

IIFA 2024 Winners Full List: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Shine As Best Actors, Animal Wins Best Film

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi.

Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
IIFA 2024 Winners Full List: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Shine As Best Actors, Animal Wins Best Film (Image: @iifa/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The crowd couldn't get enough as the stars lit up the stage with their dance moves.

Excitement reached its peak with the announcement of the winners. Below is the complete list of winners in the popular category at IIFA 2024:

Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Winners

1. Best Picture
Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga-Animal
2. Direction
Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail
3. Performance In A Leading Role (Female)
Rani Mukerji- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
4. Performance In A Leading Role (Male)
Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan
5. Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)
Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
6. Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor-Animal
7. Performance In A Negative Role
Bobby Deol-Animal
8. Music Direction
Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal
9. Playback Singer (Male)
Bhupinder Babbal- Arjan Vailly-Animal
10. Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao- Chaleya-Jawan

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience. 

