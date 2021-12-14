Ileana D’ Cruz burns internet with hot photos in a white bikini, calls ‘sun baking’ the best

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D’ Cruz can’t get over her Maldives vacation. The ‘Barfi’ actress went to the island nation last month and has posted new photos from her trip in a white bandeau top bikini. Ileana can be seen soaking in the sun and later enjoying inside the sea water in the latest photos.

“There’s no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean #waterbaby #beachbum #islandgirlforlife #majormissing,” the actress captioned her post.

Check out her photos:

Ileana had earlier posted another photo and a video in the same white bikini set with the caption, “Sun & the sea all to myself Special thank you to my @sanamratansi for helping me out at the last min”.

The 35 years old had also shared some stunning photos in a red hot bikini.

Check them out:

This is not all, the actress also donned a stylish lilac bikini during her Maldives vacation.

Alas, Ileana has an impressive beachwear wardrobe.

On the work front, Ileana was recently seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 'The Big Bull'. She will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming movie 'Unfair and Lovely’.