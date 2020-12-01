हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz casts a spell on social media with jaw-dropping pic in black bikini

Ileana D'Cruz has always treated her Instafam to some fabulous pictures of herself from her beach vacations and they make us go green with envy.

Ileana D&#039;Cruz casts a spell on social media with jaw-dropping pic in black bikini
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ileana_official

New Delhi: Actress Ilena D'Cruz is a beach person and we all know that. Ileana's Instagram timeline is a pool of some ravishing photos of her enjoying her time at the beach and all we can say is wow! Recently, Ileana added another stunning picture of herself, but this time, she is "mentally on the beach." 

She soaks up the sun looking like a million bucks in a black bikini. "Mentally on the beach but actually in the middle of glorious much-needed family time. #imhappyijustdontlookit."

Here's the photo Ileana D'Cruz posted:

The picture has gone crazy viral just like the rest of her posts. Ileana has always treated her Instafam to some fabulous pictures of herself from her beach vacations and they make us go green with envy.

Check out some of them here:

On the work front, Ileana, last seen in 'Pagalpanti', has ‘The Big Bull’ coming up with Abhishek Bachchan. She is the star of films such as 'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Rustom', 'Happy Ending' and 'Raid'.

Tags:
Ileana D'CruzIleana D'Cruz picsIleana D'Cruz instagram pics
Next
Story

CM Yogi Adityanath to meet Akshay Kumar, investors in Mumbai; may discuss UP film city plan

  • 94,62,809Confirmed
  • 1,37,621Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M9S

#KisanSammelan : What are the demands of farmers Pan India ?