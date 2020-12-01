Ileana D'Cruz casts a spell on social media with jaw-dropping pic in black bikini

New Delhi: Actress Ilena D'Cruz is a beach person and we all know that. Ileana's Instagram timeline is a pool of some ravishing photos of her enjoying her time at the beach and all we can say is wow! Recently, Ileana added another stunning picture of herself, but this time, she is "mentally on the beach."

She soaks up the sun looking like a million bucks in a black bikini. "Mentally on the beach but actually in the middle of glorious much-needed family time. #imhappyijustdontlookit."

Here's the photo Ileana D'Cruz posted:

The picture has gone crazy viral just like the rest of her posts. Ileana has always treated her Instafam to some fabulous pictures of herself from her beach vacations and they make us go green with envy.

Check out some of them here:

On the work front, Ileana, last seen in 'Pagalpanti', has ‘The Big Bull’ coming up with Abhishek Bachchan. She is the star of films such as 'Barfi!', 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero', 'Rustom', 'Happy Ending' and 'Raid'.