NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz has reportedly found love again. The 34-year-old, who likes to keep her personal life under wraps, is reportedly dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. According to a report in ETimes, Ileana and Sebastian are said to be in a relationship for close to six months now.

The report further added that the two spend time together at Katrina’s old residence in Bandra, and also at Ileana's pad at Bandra, and in London too. Moreover, the two also follow each other on social media. However, there is no

The rumours surfaced on the internet after Ileana posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen among the group, ringing in Katrina Kaif's birthday at the Maldives. Also spotted in the frame were Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sebastian, and birthday girl - Kat.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. However, it's been a while since the two have parted their ways. While Ileana had admitted to dating him at a time, she preferred to keep her love life a secret.

Meanwhile, Katrina took to social media on Saturday and shared a series of photos from her 'birthday celebrations'. She was seen posing with her gal gangs and her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, at the beach.

Ileana was last seen in Kookie Gulati's financial thriller 'The Big Bull'. She has 'Unfair and Lovely' and an untitled Shirsha Guha film under her belt.

Live TV