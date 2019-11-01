Ileana D'Cruz enjoys 'last smidge of sun' in a stunning bikini on birthday, video goes viral

New Delhi: B-Town actress Ileana D'Cruz turned a year older on November 1 and on her birthday eve, the stunner decided to chill by the sun and enjoy some sunshine alone.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a fab video where she can be seen soaking in the sun. Her caption reads: “Last smidge of sun and alone time before the birthdayyyyy also celebrating that I fit into this gorgeous @triangl swimsuit after a while.”

Ileana is seen flaunting her washboard abs in an icy blue colour bikini swimsuit.

The video has garnered 1, 837,442 views on Instagram so far.

Ileana was last seen in 'Raid' and Telugu film 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. She will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' will hit the screens on November 22, 2019.