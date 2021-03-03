Ileana D'Cruz reveals her boyfriend's name and replies whether she had any surgery for aesthetics!

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is known for her amazing acting skills and scorching social media posts. Fans love to follow her on Instagram and Twitter, where Ileana drops some amazing clicks.

Recently, Ileana D'Cruz decided to have a fun #AskMeAnything session with fans online on Instagram. And guess? People had some awesome questions to pop!

She replied to a few interesting ones. Take a look:

So, when a fan asked her whether she had done any surgery for aesthetics, the 'Raid' actress replied with a NOPE. Also, her followers were keen to ask her about her boyfriend.

The actress posted an adorable picture with her pet dog and revealed his name Charlie.

Hmm...so now you know if she's dating or not!

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' released on November 22, 2019. She will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'.