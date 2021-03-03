हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz reveals her boyfriend's name and replies whether she had any surgery for aesthetics!

So, when a fan asked her whether she had done any surgery for aesthetics, the 'Raid' actress replied with a NOPE. Also, her followers were keen to ask her about her boyfriend. 

Ileana D&#039;Cruz reveals her boyfriend&#039;s name and replies whether she had any surgery for aesthetics!

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz is known for her amazing acting skills and scorching social media posts. Fans love to follow her on Instagram and Twitter, where Ileana drops some amazing clicks. 

Recently, Ileana D'Cruz decided to have a fun #AskMeAnything session with fans online on Instagram. And guess? People had some awesome questions to pop!

She replied to a few interesting ones. Take a look: 

So, when a fan asked her whether she had done any surgery for aesthetics, the 'Raid' actress replied with a NOPE. Also, her followers were keen to ask her about her boyfriend. 

The actress posted an adorable picture with her pet dog and revealed his name Charlie. 

Hmm...so now you know if she's dating or not!

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' released on November 22, 2019. She will next be seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ileana D'CruzIleana D'Cruz picsIleana D'Cruz Instagramileana d'cruz photosIleana D'Cruz boyfriendcosmetic surgery
Next
Story

TV actors and ex Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai announce pregnancy news!

Must Watch

PT10M28S

DNA: Revolutionary who was forgotten by independent India