Ileana D'Cruz spotted with beau Andrew Kneebone in Bandra — Pics

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who has been missing from the big screen for a while, was on Tuesday spotted with beau Andrew Kneebone. The duo was clicked by the shutterbugs at Bandra.

Take a look at their pictures:

Ileana is known as a private person and so far, hasn't spoken about her personal life and relationship. However, her Instagram account is filled with pictures of Andrew.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid' which did great business at the Box Office and received a warm response from the audiences. She will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. The shooting of the film is expected to kickstart in January 2019.

Ileana and Bazmee have previously worked together in 'Mubarakan'.