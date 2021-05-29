हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

I'm a fan of my fans: Kartik Aaryan

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a video that shows him interacting with his fans on stage.

The video posted on Instagram is of a live performance -- possibly a college gig -- in an auditorium, where he dances with a girl on the stage. At one point, he goes down on his knees and kisses the girl's hand, and then gives her a hug.

"Is it called Fanception because I'm a Fan of my Fans? Can keep going forever just for this feeling," he wrote.

 

His post drew 1,785,532 views within a few hours besides fan reactions.

"Jo bechare ab college nahi jate unko kese miloge aap... vo bhi is Covid time main," wrote one user with a weepy smiley.

"@kartikaaryan you are looking handsome in this video and I am in shock to see that video.. lots of love from your biggest fan," wrote another fan, with heart emojis.

A user wittily quipped: "No but the way id kill to be that girl right there?!!?"

Another wrote: "Yarrrrr hume kb mauka milega."

The actor will next be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". He also has the film "Dhamaka" lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

 

