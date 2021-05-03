हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta Tripathi films

I'm an advocate of sustainable fashion: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi, who is known for her acting skills is a strong believer of sustainable fashion

I'm an advocate of sustainable fashion: Shweta Tripathi
Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tripathi encourages sustainable fashion for the sake of the environment.

"I am a big advocate of sustainable fashion and I think if one is conscious of the environment, they'd always choose ethical clothing over anything else. Right from thrift stores to second-hand shopping, I'd like to encourage people to indulge in these practices and make a difference," Shweta said.

The actress treats her clothes with a lot of love and care to ensure they are not torn or damaged.

"The problem is that everyone thinks someone else will save the world. It's time to be that someone. If we all do our little bit, the world will be in a better place. I'd also like to tell people that even when it comes to sourcing for shoots, we try our best to cut down on new things," she added.

In the upcoming web-series, the thriller "Escaype Live", Shweta wears her own footwear.

"For my character in Escaype Live, I'm wearing my own footwear as opposed to buying new ones because if there's something that already fits, I think it's really unnecessary to purchase new ones," she said.

 

