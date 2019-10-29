In a heartfelt tweet, Akshay Kumar thanks fans for 'unconditional love' showered on 'Housefull 4'

New Delhi: Khiladi Akshay Kumar thanked his ocean of fan following for pouting their unconditional love on his latest release 'Housefull 4'. Although the film received an average response from the critics, the masses loved it.

Akki took to Twitter and in a heartfelt post wrote: “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love.”

Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love. pic.twitter.com/AY0dC8ZdY2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 29, 2019

The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film features Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Chunkey Pandey in lead roles.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019, along with two other releases—Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh respectively.

Out of the three movies which hit the screens on Diwali, Akki starrer 'Housefull 4' received the maximum love of the audience and raked in the moolah as well.