In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, NCB registers criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. The chats were reportedly retrieved and it unfolded the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - an alleged drug dealer.

The ED investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in the WhatsApp chat. It is likely that that the CBI team can join hands with ED in order to analyse the data of Rhea's phone.

Notably, the ED had seized the phones and laptops of Rhea and his family during probe.

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde denied claims that the actress has "ever consumed drugs in her lifetime". He added that Rhea ready for a blood test any time.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police was probing the case since then. However, after an order by the Supreme Court, the case was handed over to the CBI.