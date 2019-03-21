हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks adorable playing with colours on Holi—See pic

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu loves colours and how do we know? Well, mommy dearest shared a cutesy picture of her darling baby girl on Instagram and she can be seen happily posing for the Holi click.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu loves colours and how do we know? Well, mommy dearest shared a cutesy picture of her darling baby girl on Instagram and she can be seen happily posing for the Holi click.

Taimur Ali Khan's cousin sister is another star kid who is super famous on social media and her pictures go viral in no time. Check out her latest Holi photo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy holi!!! 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Like Taimur, Inaaya too has several fan pages dedicated to her and people love to check out their pictures on the social media platforms.

The deep green eyes of Inaaya will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media.

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

 

 

 

Inaaya Naumi KemmuHoliHoli 2019Taimur Ali KhantaimurSoha Ali Khan
