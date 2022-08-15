New Delhi: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan never fails to amaze his fans with his heartwarming acts. While most of us hoisted the national flag in our homes, Big B did something entirely different.

As the nation marks its 76th Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the occasion with specially-abled kids. Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran actor shared a video in which he can be seen performing the national anthem with specially-abled children.

They are all school children dressed in white uniform. While 'Jana Gana Mana’ is playing in the background, Big B and the children are enacting it using sign language. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Jai Hind!”

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan shared the post, fans started showing their support for the noble cause. “Great sir.., achi pahal hai Mukbadhir logo kr liye,” one fan commented. “How sweet is this,” commented another. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped a praying emoji in the comments section.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited film ‘Brahmastra’. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film is finally scheduled to release on 9th September. It also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Recently, he also wrapped the shoot of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film ‘Unnchai’ with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra. He was last seen in Nagraj Majule’s ‘Jhund’.

Currently, he is also hosting the 14th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on Sony Entertainment Television.