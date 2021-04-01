Independent musician Adarsh Iyengar is a key instrument in the popularity of Carnatic Music

Independent musicians have become increasingly popular in the last few years and Adarsh Iyengar is a prime example of just how much the independent music industry has grown. Adarsh’s family has deeply embedded roots in Carnatic Music, his mother is a relative of ‘Padma Bhushan Sangeetha Kalanidhi Sri Doraiswamy Iyengar’. His love and talent for music started showing when he was very young. When he lived in India, he performed at various shows in his own city and other places like Davengere, Mysore, Shimoga and Bengaluru. He learnt Daasarapadaglu and Bhavageethe from his mother and used to attend local competitions across Karnataka and he is currently training for Carnatic vocals under Vidwan Smt. Anjana Prahallad. Adarsh has a YouTube channel where he performs covers of popular songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and many others in Kannada and plans to do a cover of the cult classic Bollywood hit of 2000’s – “Dil ko Tumse Pyaar hua” from the movie ‘Rehna hai tere dil mein (RHTDM)’ for which he has written his own lyrics and plans to present it to the viewers in a different way. Needless to say, he has been gaining a lot of popularity and Adarsh credits his newfound popularity and enthusiasm to young, energetic, rockstar music director in KFI – ‘Hemanth

Jois’, Super Versatile KFI playback singer ‘Chethan naik’, Adarsh’s life partner ‘Vidya Adarsh’ and his parents all of whom have supported, motivated him throughout his musical journey. After moving to the USA, Adarsh also performed at the Prestigious “AKKA” convention in Atlantic City and at various Kannada sangha. He has been instrumental in promoting Kannada music. He was cultural director for “Richmond Kannada Sangha (RKS)” (2016-2018) and currently is a member of “NWA Kannada Sangha” in Bentonville, Arkansas. He is an MS graduate in software engineering from BITS, Pilani. He is an IT Program Manager by profession for the fortune #1 Company – Walmart Labs Inc but continues to follow his dreams and passion for music.

