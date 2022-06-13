New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was present at the Speaker’s Corner at UK’s famous Hyde Park on Sunday,12th June. ‘The Kashmir Files’ director was met by a huge crowd of Indians origin who gathered to listen to him speak. Addressing the audience, Vivek said that Indians have to be united to safeguard their country from the enemy within. As an artist, he said, it’s his duty to tell the truth through his art.

A huge crowd of around1000 plus people were cheering at Agnihotri’s fiery speech on injustice, diversity, inclusiveness and world peace. He said we need to fight terrorism through humanity and with Indic philosophy of Oneness. The filmmaker claimed that Hindus respect and celebrate diversity across all aspects of life including religions and expect the same in return.

We are with you. GOD SPEED https://t.co/jfs7SPU9NW — Krishna Guha (@KrishnaGuha2) June 13, 2022

Hyde Park was filled with roars of Vande Mataram when Agnihotri made a thousand plus crowd to take a pledge. 1000s of diaspora repeated after Agnihotri:

“We take a pledge on this day of 12th June 2022 at the speaker’s Corner, Hyde Park, London that we Bharatiyas shall stand united against terrorism. As United Bharatiyas we condemn the world’s longest continuous Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. We take pledge that we will stand up and speak up against communal and radical forces. We shall speak up every time injustice is done to any Hindu in the world. We condemn the curbing of FREE speech at Oxford University. We resolve that we are United as Bharatiyas and we shall dedicate ourselves to common goal of protecting the civilisational state of Bharat from its enemies. We, the United Hindus, believe in TRUTH, HUMANITY AND ONENESS.

The awakening of Hindus. #TheKashmirFiles has brought this change. Many secular Hindus are finally getting to see the truth. https://t.co/mGNa2TzMmq — S (@OneUnnamedGirl) June 13, 2022

Jai Hind. Vande mataram. Bharat mata ki jai. “

This event was organised by Indian Diaspora in the UK and coordinated by Reach India UK, Simply Sanatan, Yoga with Maya and many other organisations.