trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640540
NewsLifestylePeople
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Criticises Kareena Kapoor Khan For Ignoring Fans In Old Video - Watch

During a conversation at IIT-Kanpur, he shared an incident and voiced his surprise at the actor not acknowledging her fans on a flight.

Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:49 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Criticises Kareena Kapoor Khan For Ignoring Fans In Old Video - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: An old video of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy criticising Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for ignoring her fans on a flight is currently surfacing on social media.

During a conversation at IIT-Kanpur, he shared an incident and voiced his surprise at the actor not acknowledging her fans on a flight. In the video, Murthy said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react."

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ENTREPRENEURS OF INDIA (@eoindia)

While his wife, Sudha Murthy, who was sitting beside him tried to defend the ‘Herione’ actor. "I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," Murthy added, as narrated the incident, Sudha Murthy interrupted him and said, "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired."

Sudha Murthy added, "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million.”

Despite her defense, N Murthy continued with his observation and said "That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptically. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all.”

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying her vacation in Europe with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Tamiur and Jeh. On the work front, she will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty. 'The Crew' stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above